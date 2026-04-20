Structural Failure closes White River Curling Club

The Township of White River would like to inform the communities that the White River Curling Club has been deemed off-limits until further notice due to a structural failure.

The weight of ice and snow, that may have been augmented by rain, exceeded the capacity of the roof’s secondary structural members (i.e. roof purlins). The applied load resulted in the purlins deflecting until they buckled allowing the roof to sag. The buckled purlins pulled the exterior wall inwards. Although the interior wall looks unaffected.

Following a thorough assessment by the Township’s engineers, we are pleased to confirm that the arena, fitness centre, and front entrance have all been inspected and deemed safe for use.

We recognize that this news is difficult for many. The past season marked a very positive and successful return for the curling club, supporting the mental, physical, and social well-being of residents in both White River and Pic Mobert. The loss of this space is deeply felt across the communities.

The Township has reached out to upper levels of government to seek emergency funding support. We are committed to moving forward with repairs and are working toward securing a contractor as soon as possible. The safety of our residents remains our top priority as we plan next steps.

We kindly remind all residents that this is not a site for viewing. We understand there may be curiosity, including within our children, but approaching the area poses serious safety risks.

Please respect all barriers and signage in place and stay clear of the site.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.