Monday Morning News – April 20

Weather:
|Today
|Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening and ending overnight. Clearing before morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.
Road Conditions:
As the spring melt continues, water levels rise. A number of secondary highways are experiencing flooding – please drive with care.
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