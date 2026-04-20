Breaking News

Monday Morning News – April 20

Weather:

Today Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening and ending overnight. Clearing before morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

Road Conditions:

As the spring melt continues, water levels rise. A number of secondary highways are experiencing flooding – please drive with care.

 

Brenda Stockton
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