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It is pothole season – you may submit a claim with the MTO for damages

It is pothole season… Did you know?

You may submit a claim with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) if you meet all of these conditions:

  • your vehicle was damaged on a road maintained by the province
  • the provincial government is responsible for the damage because the road was not maintained to a reasonable standard
  • the claim is submitted within 10 days of the incident (email to [email protected])
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Brenda Stockton
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