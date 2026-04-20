It is pothole season… Did you know?
You may submit a claim with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) if you meet all of these conditions:
- your vehicle was damaged on a road maintained by the province
- the provincial government is responsible for the damage because the road was not maintained to a reasonable standard
- the claim is submitted within 10 days of the incident (email to [email protected])
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- It is pothole season – you may submit a claim with the MTO for damages - April 20, 2026
- Monday Morning News – April 20 - April 20, 2026
- Saturday Morning News – April 18 - April 18, 2026