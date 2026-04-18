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Saturday Morning News – April 18

Weather:

Today Rain showers changing to a few flurries this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill -11 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low -8. Wind chill -11 this evening and -17 overnight.

Road Conditions:

A number of secondary highways are experiencing flooding – please drive with care.

Brenda Stockton
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