Saturday Morning News – April 18

Weather:
|Today
|Rain showers changing to a few flurries this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill -11 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low -8. Wind chill -11 this evening and -17 overnight.
Road Conditions:
A number of secondary highways are experiencing flooding – please drive with care.
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