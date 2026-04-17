OPP – Hwy 17 Remains Closed (Raith) as Fatal Collision Investigation continues

The Thunder Bay Detachment and Shabaqua Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 17 near Raith.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT, officers were notified of a collision involving two commercial motor vehicles. Three individuals were pronounced deceased on scene. At this time, no identities are being released pending next-of-kin notification.

The collision has resulted in a lengthy closure of Highway 17 between Ignace and the Highway 11 turn off in Shabaqua. The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has attended to assist in the investigation and remediation of a load spill which does not pose a significant risk to the public.

Highway 17 was opened at 7:21 a.m. Friday, April 17th. The highway was closed Thursday, April 16th at 3:53 a.m.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.