Friday Morning News – April 17

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight then periods of rain. Fog patches developing after midnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 1.
If you are travelling west, be careful and watch for changing road conditions. Freezing rain with ice build-up of up to 2 mm is expected this morning, ending later this morning. The warning starts at Marathon and is west into Manitoba.
News Tidbits:
- The Queen Street Cruise has announced that pre-registration is now open for the 9th annual downtown event, June 19th and 20th, 2026. Participants can secure their spot and “Join the Ride” for just $20 per vehicle, with the option to bundle registration with the official 2026 QSC event t-shirt for a total of $45.
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The Bushplane Museum has launched their Fly-in Fishing Raffle. Funds are being raised for their Future Impact Project, our campaign to help fix our roof. The 1st place winners of this raffle will be taken on a 3-day fly-in fishing weekend for two valued at $4,596.84 with Errington’s Wilderness Island and Hawk Air! The 2nd place winners get a 30 minute sight seeing flight for 4 with Killarney Air Services Ltd. The draw date is June 17th at 1 p.m.
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