Friday Morning News – April 17

The Bushplane Museum has launched their Fly-in Fishing Raffle. Funds are being raised for their Future Impact Project, our campaign to help fix our roof. The 1st place winners of this raffle will be taken on a 3-day fly-in fishing weekend for two valued at $4,596.84 with Errington’s Wilderness Island and Hawk Air! The 2nd place winners get a 30 minute sight seeing flight for 4 with Killarney Air Services Ltd. The draw date is June 17th at 1 p.m.