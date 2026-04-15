Manitoulin OPP – Flooding across Manitoulin Island

The Manitoulin OPP is advising members of the public and motorists of severe flooding in several areas across Manitoulin Island, including but not limited to:
- Flooding and road washouts around Mindemoya, particularly Highway 542 and Highway 551 from Big Lake to Providence Bay
- Flooding in areas surrounding Kagawong
- Flooding and road washouts in areas surrounding Evansville
- Road washouts along Highway 6 between Little Current and Espanola
- Accumulation of water along Highway 540 in many areas
There are also some road closures with more expected as flooding conditions worsen:
- Townline Road in the NEMI Township CLOSED due to washouts
- Bidwell Road is CLOSED due to washouts
- Poplar Road from Union Road in Gore Bay CLOSED due to washouts
- Ocean Point Road in Gore Bay CLOSED due to washouts
Several roads are washed out in various locations, creating extremely hazardous driving conditions. Here are some safety reminders for motorists navigating flooded roadways:
- Slow down and remain alert for standing water, debris and damaged road surfaces.
- Flooded roadways can be difficult to see, especially at high speeds. Speeding can result in a sudden loss of control and serious collisions when water is encountered unexpectedly.
- Never attempt to drive through roads that are completely flooded or washed out as the roadway underneath may be unstable or completely gone.
- Do not drive on closed or barricaded roadways. Driving on a closed road is dangerous and against the law.
Manitoulin OPP is urging motorists to plan accordingly and adjust travel as needed to remain safe.
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