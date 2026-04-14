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Tuesday Morning News – April 14

Weather:

Today Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle or showers this morning. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight Showers and periods of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.

Road Conditions:

All roads are bare and wet. Watch for potholes, and water ponding on the highways.

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
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