Tuesday Morning News – April 14

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle or showers this morning. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Showers and periods of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.
Road Conditions:
All roads are bare and wet. Watch for potholes, and water ponding on the highways.
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