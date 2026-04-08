Hwy 101 (Ghost Lake Hill) Open – 2:48

Open.
Apr 8, 2026 at 22:48
ON511 is reporting that there is a collision on the Ghost Lake Hill and that the eastbound lane and shoulder is closed.
It has been freezing rain/rain in the Wawa area for the past half hour. In addition to possible icy roads, the rainfall may have also created ponding, please drive with care.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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