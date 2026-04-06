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Seedy Saturday!

What a great Seedy Saturday. A huge Thank you to the  #wawacommunitygarden and #thesuperiorgardener who came up from Sault Ste Marie for teaming up with us for another successful #seedysaturday.  Lindsay’s Workshop on how to properly save seeds was very informative. She also had a wide variety of seeds and organic products for sale.   A great learning experience for all. The #wawapubliclibrary had their Seed Swap as well and Plant Markers from #greencabinpottery for sale with all proceeds to be donated to the Wawa and Area Food Strategy.  You can still borrow from our Seed Library at any time.  Happy Planting!

Wawa Public Library
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