What a great Seedy Saturday. A huge Thank you to the #wawacommunitygarden and #thesuperiorgardener who came up from Sault Ste Marie for teaming up with us for another successful #seedysaturday. Lindsay’s Workshop on how to properly save seeds was very informative. She also had a wide variety of seeds and organic products for sale. A great learning experience for all. The #wawapubliclibrary had their Seed Swap as well and Plant Markers from #greencabinpottery for sale with all proceeds to be donated to the Wawa and Area Food Strategy. You can still borrow from our Seed Library at any time. Happy Planting!