Saturday Morning News – April 4th

Weather: YELLOW WARNING – SNOWFALL
|Today
|Cloudy. Snow at times heavy or ice pellets beginning this morning. Risk of freezing rain late this afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 10 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High zero. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of snow with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening and dissipating after midnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -6. Wind chill -12 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- If you have last minute travel planned. Don’t wait, or you might wish to consider it. Travel in the area is expected to become ‘difficult’ as icy pellets will become snow today. A winter storm is expected between Wawa and the Soo, and heavy snow to the west.
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Congratulations to Terry Liedke of Sault Ste. Marie who is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE (Game #3357). The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Wellington Street East in Sault Ste. Marie.
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