Nipigon OPP – Two CMVs have wheel separations

On March 28, 2026, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment responded to two separate incidents involving commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) that experienced wheel separations.

At approximately 8:05 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a commercial vehicle travelling on Highway 11-17 that had lost wheels and tires from its trailer. A Level 1 commercial vehicle inspection was conducted as a result

The 59-year-old driver from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was charged with the following offences:

HTA 84.1(1) Wheel separation – Commercial Motor Vehicle

HTA 107(9) Drive commercial motor vehicle without required inspection

The Winnipeg Manitoba company that owns the commercial vehicle was charged with the following offence:

HTA 84.1(1) Wheel separation – Commercial Motor Vehicle

Later the same day, at approximately 8:38 a.m., officers were notified of a southbound commercial vehicle on Highway 11 that had also lost wheels and tires from its trailer. Officers located the vehicle in the town of Beardmore. A subsequent Level 1 inspection revealed multiple defects, resulting in the removal of the vehicle’s plates.

The 24-year-old driver from Brampton, Ontario, was charged with the following offences:

HTA 84.2(1) Drive Commercial Vehicle- part detached

HTA 84.1(1) Wheel separation – Commercial Motor Vehicle

HTA 107(5) Fail to accurately complete under-vehicle inspection report

HTA 84(1) Operate unsafe vehicle – commercial motor vehicle

The OPP investigates thousands of preventable CMV collisions every year, making this a serious road safety issue. The OPP remains committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce and prevent injuries and fatalities, and enhance safety on roads, waterways, and trails.

The OPP acknowledges and commends the many safe CMV drivers who contribute to safe Ontario roads.