HSCDSB Expands Access to Free Menstrual Products in Every School

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) is proud to share that, through the support of the Government of Ontario, free menstrual products are available in every HSCDSB school.

This initiative ensures that students have access to essential products such as pads and tampons at no cost, helping to remove barriers to learning and promote dignity, equity, and well-being in our school communities.

Menstrual products are basic necessities — not luxuries. No student should have to choose between going to class and managing their period. By making these products freely available, HSCDSB is supporting student health and ensuring that all learners can fully participate in their education without interruption or stigma.

The program is part of the Ontario government’s expanded Menstrual Equity Initiative.

Announced in 2024, the province entered into a new three-year agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide more than 23 million free menstrual products to students across Ontario publicly funded schools, beginning in the 2024-25 school year. This expansion reflects a continued commitment to breaking the stigma around period poverty and supporting student success.

Director of Education Fil Lettieri emphasized the initiative’s importance to local students.

“At HSCDSB, we are committed to ensuring that every student feels supported, valued, and ready to learn,” said Fil Lettieri, Director of Education. “Access to free menstrual products in all of our schools removes a significant barrier for students and reinforces our belief that student well-being is essential to academic success.”

By providing free menstrual products in all schools, HSCDSB continues to foster inclusive learning environments where students can focus on what matters most — their education, their growth, and their future.