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LDHC Emergency Department Coverage Pressures

At times, the Physician on duty in the Emergency Department is required to support patient transitions outside of our walls, influenced by weather conditions and other circumstances.
Today, the remaining local Physicians along with the Nurse Practitioner who have pre-existing clinics will be backfilling to manage the department. While the Emergency Department will remain open, we kindly ask that individuals only visit if they require urgent medical attention.
If you’re uncertain whether you need to come to the hospital, please call 811, where a representative can help you assess if your symptoms necessitate self-care at home or emergency treatment.
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