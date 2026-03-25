Broad Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Calls for a Halt to the Consolidation of Ontario’s Conservation Authorities

In anticipation of the introduction of legislative changes to enable the sweeping and ill-conceived consolidation of Ontario’s 36 Conservation Authorities into nine, a broad coalition of civil society groups, individuals and a local elected official are calling on the Government of Ontario to halt this plan and listen to experts and local voices to re-empower the Conservation Authorities.

To date, the Government of Ontario has provided no evidence or business case to justify its planned consolidation of the Conservation Authorities. This proposed consolidation limits local decision-making, ignores science-based watershed knowledge, puts our communities at greater risk of flooding and water quality issues, undermines source water protection for our drinking water and dismisses concerns from a broad spect6rum of organizations and thousands of residents of Ontario.

“The province has failed to explain why this consolidation is necessary. Instead, their desire to push forward with such a drastic consolidation will create more uncertainty and increase risks for our communities. This needs to go back to the drawing board.”

– Janet Stavinga, Former Chair, Mississippi-Valley Source Protection Committee, Vice-Chair, Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, Mayor of Goulbourn Township and Ottawa City Councillor

“The Conservation Authorities were created to make better land use decisions. This proposed consolidation undermines their vital role in protecting our communities. We need to empower them to do their work independently as our watershed experts.”

– Tony Morris, Conservation Policy and Campaigns Director, Ontario Nature

“This proposed consolidation threatens the livelihoods and conservation efforts of farmers and Ontarians as a whole. We oppose legislative and regulatory changes that erode protections for farmland and natural heritage lands, and that diminish transparent, democratic decision-making.”

– Josh Suppan, President, National Farmers Union – Ontario

“The scope and scale of this consolidation will not deliver improved consistency or customer service. Instead, it will weaken local watershed expertise, dilute community representation and disrupt nearly 80 years of successful Conservation Authority operations. We oppose this consolidation proposal.”

– Lesley Lavender, CEO, Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Associations

“We’ve followed all guidelines, submitted to the ERO, gathered letters of support, and delegated— we are speaking up to get your attention. The environment does not answer to government decisions; it sets its own boundaries and rules. We are not its masters—we are its stewards, and it is time we start acting like it.”

– Molly Allaire, Councillor, Town of Amherstburg, Chair, Essex Region Conservation Authority

This coalition of organizations and individuals urges the province to work collaboratively and meaningfully with municipalities, Conservation Authorities, First Nations and civil society organizations to develop real solutions that protect public safety, support smart planning, maintain local trust and enable effective watershed management.