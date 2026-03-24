Four CSC Nouvelon secondary schools receive an important donation from Ford Canada

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is pleased to highlight that four secondary schools have received a generous donation of automotive equipment from Ford Canada. This donation is part of an initiative aimed at supporting secondary schools that offer technological education courses in transportation by providing them with specialized equipment to enrich their learning programs.

As a result, students of École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River), École secondaire catholique Champlain (Chelmsford), École secondaire catholique l’Horizon (Val Caron) and École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) now have access to a total of nearly 50 used automotive parts. These include four-cylinder engines, automatic transmissions, starters, alternators, power steering racks and pumps, gas engine turbochargers, diesel fuel injectors and brake calipers.

“Thanks to this specialized equipment, students enrolled in transportation technology education programs in CSC Nouvelon secondary schools can continue to develop their technical skills in an authentic and engaging learning environment. This support directly reinforces our commitment to offering all students diverse and adaptive learning opportunities tailored to their individual interests,” states Mr. Tom Michaud, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon.

“In our mechanics workshop, students studied the various components of an internal combustion engine. With the equipment provided by Ford Canada, they were able to deepen their knowledge in a concrete and hands-on way by dismantling the engines, handlings the parts, and reassembling them afterward. We sincerely thank Ford Canada for their generous donation, which has greatly enriched the learning experience of Jeunesse-Nord students,“ adds Mr. Hassan Azzi, Principal of ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord.