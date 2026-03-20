WVFD – Volunteer Firefighters Required

Wawa Volunteer Fire Department

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS REQUIRED

The Municipality of Wawa is currently recruiting volunteers to add to their pool of potential firefighters.

Physical Requirements

Excellent health

Excellent vision. Acuity of 20/30 corrected or 20/40 uncorrected, both eyes tested together.

Be without hearing impairment

Pass a medical

Able to pass an agility test

Have a valid Ontario driver’s license and a willingness to obtain a Class DZ license

Must live within the Municipality of Wawa

Those interested may complete an application or drop off a resume at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue by April 10, 2026.

An information session and an agility test session will be conducted at a later date in 2026.