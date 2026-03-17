Breaking News

Hwy 11/17 (From Flying J to Nipigon) CLOSED (03-17, 8:08)

Mar 17, 2026 at 08:08

It managed to stay open during the storm, but at this time Hwy 11/17 – From Flying J to Nipigon River bridge is closed due to a collision. North West OPP have posted on social media that the highway has been closed following a ‘serious’ collision, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*