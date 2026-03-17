Hwy 11/17 (From Flying J to Nipigon) CLOSED (03-17, 8:08)

Mar 17, 2026 at 08:08
It managed to stay open during the storm, but at this time Hwy 11/17 – From Flying J to Nipigon River bridge is closed due to a collision. North West OPP have posted on social media that the highway has been closed following a ‘serious’ collision, and advised motorists to avoid the area.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 101 (Wawa – Chapleau – Foleyet) OPEN (03-17, 9:24) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 11 (Hearst to Englehart) CLOSED (03-17, 9:18) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 129 (Chapleau – Wharncliffe) OPEN (03-17, 8:56) - March 17, 2026