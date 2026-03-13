Major winter storm expected Sunday (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

Orange Watch – Winter Storm

5:11 PM EDT Friday 13 March 2026

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

Major winter storm expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 cm.

Total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 cm. Near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Ice buildup from freezing rain.

When: Sunday through Monday night.

Additional information: Confidence is increasing in a hazardous winter storm impacting northeastern Ontario.

At this time, most regions are expected to see rapidly accumulating snowfall and blowing snow. Regions from Manitoulin Island toward Kirkland Lake and east are expected to switch over to freezing rain or ice pellets by Monday, lowering their total snowfall amounts.

Travel on Highways 11, 17 and 101 will be impacted. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible.

Prolonged utility outages are possible.

Prepare for possibly prolonged disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities.