Flood Warning – Goulais River

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Sault Ste. Marie/Blind River District is advising area residents that a Flood Warning is in effect for the District until Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 12:00 pm.

Residents throughout the District, especially those located in the Goulais River watershed area, should keep a close watch on water conditions, and stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams. Residents within the Goulais River Watershed are advised that ice jams are a possibility and that river conditions should be monitored closely as water levels can change

very quickly if ice jams occur. In addition, water levels will rise due to runoff from recent melting and forecasted rainfall events.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System

Higher than average temperatures are forecast to prevail for the entire week. Daytime temperatures will range between +12 to +17°C with temperatures of +3 to +7°C overnight.

Precipitation starting Wednesday night and into Thursday will bring 10-15mm of rain. Further rainfall is expected for Saturday giving a total of 20-30 mm of rain for the week. This pattern is expected to accelerate the rate of ongoing snow melt and runoff.

Description of Current Conditions

Water levels and stream flows across the region are elevated from recent spring snow melt and precipitation events. The depth of snowpack throughout the District remains high especially in areas lying north of Goulais River and Searchmont. Snowpack measurements indicate depths of approximately 76 cm, with an average water equivalent exceeding 275 mm in the northern portion of the watershed. These values are well above the long-term average and increase the likelihood of above normal runoff due to melting.

Water levels for the Goulais River currently lie below flood critical threshold parameters but continue to rise. Risks may include fast moving frigid water and ice jams with rapidly changing conditions. Localized flooding in low lying areas with a history of flooding are a possibility. A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.