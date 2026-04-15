Wednesday Morning News – April 15

Weather:

Today Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches. High 8. UV index 2 or low. Tonight Cloudy with 30% chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Low zero.

Road Conditions:

All roads are bare and wet, bare and dry. Please watch for water across roadways (still – ponding, and running). Hwy 546 is closed between Hwy 17 (Iron Bridge) and the Junction of Hwy 546/554 due to flooding.

The Manitoulin OPP advises that there is flooding and road washouts in many locations on the island. Please check road conditions before you make your travel plans.

News Tidbits: