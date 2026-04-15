North Bay Police Services – Rising Water Levels and Flooding Risks

The North Bay Police Service (NBPS) is advising the community to exercise caution as recent rainfall and spring runoff are causing rising water levels and localized flooding throughout the area.

Conditions are expected to persist over the coming days. Current and forecasted weather conditions may lead to water pooling on roadways, washouts, debris, and sudden road closures. Water levels in rivers, streams, and lakes are rising, creating fast-moving currents and unstable banks.

Residents are reminded to take safety precautions:

Driving Safety: Never drive through flooded roads or large puddles, water depth can be difficult to judge and may conceal hazards

Slow down and increase following distance, because visibility can change quickly and wet roads reduce stopping ability

Ensure all vehicle lights are turned on

Remain alert for washouts, debris, and the risk of hydroplaning

Obey all posted signage and road closures

Water Safety: Keep yourself, children and pets away from the edges of all riverbanks and bodies of water, which may be unstable due to snowmelt and erosion

Avoid recreational activities in or around lakes and waterways

Do not attempt to walk on or cross ice-covered water

When to Call 9-1-1: Call 9-1-1 if flooding poses an immediate danger to life or there is a need for rescue, such as:

Someone is trapped in a home, basement, or vehicle

Water is rising quickly and escape isn’t safe or possible

There is risk of drowning or electrocution (e.g., water near electrical sources)

A building is collapsing or becoming unsafe

Someone is injured or in urgent medical distress

A water rescue is needed

Do NOT call 911 for: Minor or manageable flooding

Basement water with no immediate danger

Cleanup or property damage assistance

The City of North Bay For road closures, follow theCrews are actively monitoring conditions and will provide updates as they become available.

North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority For current flood status updates, follow the

The NBPS will continue to monitor conditions and work with municipal and emergency management partners to ensure public safety.