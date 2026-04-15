North Bay Police Services – Rising Water Levels and Flooding Risks

Conditions are expected to persist over the coming days. Current and forecasted weather conditions may lead to water pooling on roadways, washouts, debris, and sudden road closures. Water levels in rivers, streams, and lakes are rising, creating fast-moving currents and unstable banks.
Residents are reminded to take safety precautions:
Driving Safety:
- Never drive through flooded roads or large puddles, water depth can be difficult to judge and may conceal hazards
- Slow down and increase following distance, because visibility can change quickly and wet roads reduce stopping ability
- Ensure all vehicle lights are turned on
- Remain alert for washouts, debris, and the risk of hydroplaning
- Obey all posted signage and road closures
Water Safety:
- Keep yourself, children and pets away from the edges of all riverbanks and bodies of water, which may be unstable due to snowmelt and erosion
- Avoid recreational activities in or around lakes and waterways
- Do not attempt to walk on or cross ice-covered water
When to Call 9-1-1:
Call 9-1-1 if flooding poses an immediate danger to life or there is a need for rescue, such as:
- Someone is trapped in a home, basement, or vehicle
- Water is rising quickly and escape isn’t safe or possible
- There is risk of drowning or electrocution (e.g., water near electrical sources)
- A building is collapsing or becoming unsafe
- Someone is injured or in urgent medical distress
- A water rescue is needed
Do NOT call 911 for:
- Minor or manageable flooding
- Basement water with no immediate danger
- Cleanup or property damage assistance
For road closures, follow the The City of North Bay Crews are actively monitoring conditions and will provide updates as they become available.
For current flood status updates, follow the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority
The NBPS will continue to monitor conditions and work with municipal and emergency management partners to ensure public safety.
Stay safe everyone!
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