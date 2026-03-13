Expert guide to the best produce to grow at home as supermarket prices rise

Interest in growing fruit and vegetables at home is surging amid soaring food prices. And with the start of the growing season on the horizon, now is the time to plan.

According to brand new data from Homestars.com, the reliable way to hire a pro, 48% of Canadian shoppers have considered growing their own fruit or vegetables, due to the increased price of food. People aged 18-34 were the age bracket most likely to consider growing their own fruit and vegetables at 54 per cent.

To support this surge in interest, an expert from Homestars.com has listed a number of items that Canadians can start to grow ahead of this summer, and into next year, that could not only make a difference to the food bill, but are healthier and tastier than store-bought produce.

An essential starting point for growing most fruits and vegetables is working out where the sunniest spot is. Once the plot is located, consider the needs of what you are trying to grow, and how long they take. Common fruits, such as raspberries, can take over a year to bear fruit, compared to strawberries, which only take approximately six to 12 weeks. To avoid the growing process taking any longer, make sure to regularly prune these fruits, and give them a regular fertilizer boost.

Colleen McGrory, from Homestars.com, says that it’s important to research the conditions that will help your produce thrive.

“If you have some outside space that gets direct sunlight, growing your own food to supplement the weekly grocery run can be quite feasible and rewarding. Homegrown fruit and veggies will also be much fresher and likely more tasty than store bought.

“If you’re looking to save money, herbs are a great choice and many are easy to grow. Otherwise, choose products that are difficult to find or expensive to buy from supermarkets.

“Carefully consider the conditions each product needs and do your research. For example, raspberries and rhubarb are shade-tolerant, but most plants need sun. Also remember to rotate the soil where you place your plants each year for best results.”

To help beginners get started, here are Homestars.com’s top crops for high-yield, low-cost food that offers the best return on investment for those with limited space or experience.

Top money savers

Herbs

Herbs are relatively easy to grow, and don’t require much space. Starting from seed takes longer, so consider buying plants that have already grown, are slug resistant, and are easy to maintain. Examples of this include rosemary, thyme, mint, chives, curly leaf parsley and Greek basil. Avoid coriander outside as it’s attractive to slugs, but it can be grown in a pot indoors.

Raspberries

Despite their small size, raspberries have one the longest growing periods out of any fruit or vegetable. To have them ready by next summer, plant them as soon as you’re able to, typically around mid-Spring, before pruning them immediately afterwards. Then, apply a thick layer of mulch to help deter weeds. It’s also recommended that you grow them on a fence, as their canes are tall and floppy, and need support to stay upright.

Garlic

Garlic is a useful vegetable to grow, as it can be replanted each year. But, it can take up to 10 months before its bulbs are ready to harvest, so it’s best to plant as soon as the weather allows you to. In order to grow them effectively, plant individual cloves in well-drained soil, facing upwards.

Best harvest

Tumbling tomatoes

One of the easiest types to grow, tumbling tomatoes can start sprouting from seed in just five days, and take just a couple of months to bear abundant fruit. They can be planted in pots and are great even on balconies if you don’t have a garden.

Zucchinis

Start working on your zucchinis now, and they will be ready to transfer outside in early summer. The trick is to begin seeding indoors around three to four weeks before the last frost (usually late April), using a peat pot to avoid root disturbance. Zucchinis are great to grow as they are an abundant vegetable, potentially yielding three or four a week at the height of production. The plants need a sunny yet sheltered position, as well as regular watering and good soil.

Potatoes

Relatively fast-growing, potatoes are able to develop in as little as 12 weeks. In order to grow successfully, dig a trench at least six inches deep and place the seeds along the base. They also thrive in rich soil, so make sure to use plenty of compost.

Here’s what you can prepare to grow just a couple of months before summer:

Strawberries

Strawberries are a popular summer fruit, and they only take between six and 12 weeks to grow. They’re also able to grow both indoors and outdoors, in pots, hanging baskets, or even in the ground. If you wish to plant them in the ground, get rid of all weeds before you do so, then dig in two buckets of compost per square metre.

Rocket

If you’re after salad leaves, rocket is a great choice as it’s hardy and fast-growing. While the plants like sun, they can thrive in partially shaded areas, and they are a cut-and-come-again variety, so will provide a good and consistent crop.