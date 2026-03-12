Employment Opportunity – WVFD Fire Chief

WAWA VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

FIRE CHIEF

The Municipality of Wawa Volunteer Fire Department is searching for the next Fire Chief. This is a volunteer, compensated leadership position that requires flexible hours to perform the duties of the position. The annual compensation ranges between $15,000 to $20,000 and it is anticipated that the start date will be the summer of 2026 with several months of training and mentorship provided before the current Fire Chief retires in December 2026.

The Fire Chief is responsible for the operation and administration of the fire department in accordance with provincial and municipal regulations including planning, coordinating, and directing about 20 firefighters, fire suppression, prevention, inspections and rescue functions. The Fire Chief position is part-time, requiring about 10-15 hours per week, and hours are flexible based on needs of the department. Hours per week will vary depending on scheduling and fire department needs. Work in and outdoors in all weather and seasons. Emergency and on-call work is required.

Key Responsibilities of Fire Chief

Provide leadership, direction, and oversight for all fire department operations.

Recruit, train, and mentor volunteer firefighters.

Ensure compliance with provincial fire safety regulations and municipal policies.

Oversee emergency response, fire prevention, and public education programs.

Manage department budgets, equipment maintenance, and operational planning.

Serve as the primary liaison with municipal officials, emergency services, and the public.

Qualifications Required

Proven firefighting experience, with leadership or supervisory background preferred.

Strong knowledge of fire suppression, rescue operations, and fire prevention.

Excellent communication, decision-making, and organisational skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with volunteers, municipal staff, and community members.

A minimum of five (5) years of firefighting/rescue service and relevant additional training.

Good knowledge of the municipality and the surrounding area protected by agreements.

Good knowledge of building construction, the types of buildings and hazards in the area.

General knowledge of the Occupational Health & Safety Act and Department operating guidelines.

Knowledge of the Fire Prevention & Protection Act and the Ontario Fire Code.

Knowledge of modern firefighting equipment & techniques.

Must have good judgment and ability to make decisions in emergency situations.

Able to obtain further training to maintain their professional competence.

Valid DZ Driver’s license and ability to respond to emergencies quickly.

Letters of interest indicating qualifications must be sent by Tuesday, March 31, 2026, by 4:00 p.m. to:

Kevin Sabourin, Fire Chief

Wawa Volunteer Fire Department

40 Broadway Avenue, P.O. Box 500

[email protected]

The Municipality of Wawa supports the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion and provides accommodation during all parts of the hiring process, upon request. Alternate formats are available upon request by emailing: [email protected]