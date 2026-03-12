FONOM Calls for Strong Northern Voice in Conservation Authority Reform

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is urging the Province of Ontario to ensure Northern communities are fully engaged as the government moves forward with its plan to consolidate Ontario’s 36 Conservation Authorities into nine regional organizations.

The Province recently announced its intention to introduce amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act that would create a regionalized conservation authority system overseen by the new Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency, with full implementation targeted for early 2027.

FONOM recognizes the Province’s goal of improving efficiency, consistency, and predictability in the conservation authority system while maintaining strong environmental protections.

“FONOM supports efforts to modernize systems that protect our watersheds and help move critical housing and infrastructure projects forward,” said FONOM President Dave Plourde. “At the same time, Northern Ontario has unique geographic and municipal realities that must be considered as these changes move forward.”

Northern Ontario’s conservation authorities operate across vast watersheds with lower population densities and limited municipal capacity. Local conservation authority staff possess significant place-based knowledge and maintain close working relationships with municipalities, Indigenous communities, and local stakeholders.

“These organizations play a vital role in flood management, watershed protection, and emergency response,” Plourde added. “Local expertise and relationships are essential in the North, and any consolidation must ensure that knowledge and responsiveness are preserved.”

FONOM has already communicated these concerns directly to the Province and has encouraged the government to undertake targeted consultation with Northern municipalities and conservation authorities before implementing structural changes.

In particular, FONOM is recommending:

Dedicated Northern Ontario consultation sessions;

Clear communication regarding governance, funding, and transition planning;

Consideration of phased or regionally tailored implementation approaches; and

Continued municipal involvement and oversight to preserve local expertise and community trust.

FONOM also noted concerns from conservation authority boards and staff regarding workforce stability and service continuity during the transition period.

“In Northern Ontario, recruiting and retaining specialized environmental professionals is already challenging,” said Plourde. “Providing clarity and working collaboratively with municipalities will be critical to maintaining the strong services our communities depend on.”

FONOM looks forward to continued dialogue with the Province, municipalities, conservation authorities, and Indigenous partners to ensure the final model supports both effective watershed management and the realities of Northern communities.

“Our goal is simple,” said Plourde. “We want a conservation authority system that achieves provincial objectives while continuing to protect and serve communities across Northern Ontario.”