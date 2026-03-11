WFHT – Update, Delays to be expected

Our local physician group is working with a very small number of physicians, and we are currently relying on locum (temporary) physician support to help meet clinic needs.
Currently, locum coverage is limited and patients will experience very long wait times for appointments, follow- ups, and responses in the coming weeks as resources are stretched thin. Patients will experience delays when reaching reception due to higher than usual call volume.
We understand this is frustrating. If you are having difficulty accessing care or are unsure where to seek services, please contact our office. Our team is working hard to help guide you to appropriate community resources and alternate care options whenever possible.
