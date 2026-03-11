Wednesday Morning News – March 11

Weather:

Today Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -6. Wind chill -18 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low. Tonight Periods of snow ending overnight then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -14. Wind chill -13 this evening and -19 overnight.

Road Conditions:

Road conditions are not great once again. Buses have been cancelled for Chapleau, and points on Hwy 11. Over the last half hour there has been a collision of Hwy 112 (CMV), Hwy 144 north of Gogama (Car), and a colllisiom that has closed Hwy 17 at Marathon.

News Tidbits: