Wednesday Morning News – March 11

Weather:
|Today
|Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -6. Wind chill -18 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of snow ending overnight then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -14. Wind chill -13 this evening and -19 overnight.
Road Conditions:
Road conditions are not great once again. Buses have been cancelled for Chapleau, and points on Hwy 11. Over the last half hour there has been a collision of Hwy 112 (CMV), Hwy 144 north of Gogama (Car), and a colllisiom that has closed Hwy 17 at Marathon.
News Tidbits:
- It has taken nearly 14 years, but it seems that a possible settlement has been reached in the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake. Doloris Perizzolo and Lucie Aylwin died in the collapse, and injured some two dozen other people. On April 10, a judge will consider whether to approve this proposed settlement.
