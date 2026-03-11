Ladies Curling Standings – March 10th

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|12
|15
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|11
|14
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|11
|15
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|11
|15
|AMOS, Tracy
|5
|9
|14
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|9
|15
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|9
|15
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|8
|8
|15
|SZEKELY, Annik
|8
|8
|15
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|10
|7
|14
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|11
|6
|15
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|12
|5
|15
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|3
|14
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|1
|15
|COE, Melanie
|15
|0
|14
No Curling next week – Ladies Curling restarts March 24th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|SPENCER
|LESCHISHIN
|BUSSINEAU
|CHIUPKA
|TREMBLAY
|AMOS
|TAVELLA
|BONITZKE
|8:00 pm
|SZEKELY
|MATHIAS
|SMITH-MORIN
|PARSONS
|MICHALCEWICZ
|COE
|BYE:
|SWITZER
