Ladies Curling Standings – March 10th

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 12 15
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 11 14
MATHIAS, Danette 2 11 15
SPENCER, Diane 2 11 15
AMOS, Tracy 5 9 14
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 9 15
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 9 15
PARSONS, Rochelle 8 8 15
SZEKELY, Annik 8 8 15
TAVELLA, Debbie 10 7 14
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 11 6 15
CHIUPKA, Lorna 12 5 15
SWITZER, Anya 13 3 14
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 1 15
COE, Melanie 15 0 14

 

No Curling next week – Ladies Curling restarts March 24th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm SPENCER LESCHISHIN BUSSINEAU CHIUPKA
TREMBLAY AMOS TAVELLA BONITZKE
8:00 pm SZEKELY MATHIAS SMITH-MORIN
PARSONS MICHALCEWICZ COE
BYE: SWITZER
