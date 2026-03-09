Nipigon OPP – 20yr old stopped driving 141 in 90

On March 8th, 2026, at approximately 5:07 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment utilizing a LiDAR speed measuring device, located a 2015 BMW car travelling 141 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was conducted. A 20-year-old from Calgary, Alberta has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.