Michipicoten Golf Club elects Board of Directors

The Michipicoten Golf Club is pleased to announce Board of Directors members elected at its Annual General Meeting held on March 1.

Four positions were up for election this year for a three-year term and a fifth position was added.

Welcome back to Scott Carruthers, Joe Provost, Anders Dereski, Shane Bukowski and newly elected member Mike Hogan.

On behalf of the membership, we thank all board members for their willingness to volunteer their time and leadership in support of the Club.