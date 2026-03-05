PILON, Lucien Jacques

(1935-2026)

Went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 27, 2026.

He was predeceased by his parents Berthe and Dorima Pilon; brothers Roger, Gerry, Claude and Elie Pilon; and his sisters Simone Murphy and Aline Ribout. He is survived by his sister Marguerite Hachey. Lucien was the treasured husband of Bernice and loving father figure to Lenora Deschamps, Billie-Jo Durling (Tim), Sherrie Landriault (Yvon) and Kimberly Stewart. He was a special “poppy” to Justin (Danielle), Silvia (Cory), Renee (Michael), Olivia (Caleb), Emma (Alexis), Monty, Grace (Brinley), and Eddie (Keyna), as well as to Jenna and Hannah, two great-nieces who brought him immense joy as he watched them grow into such lovely and caring young women.

“Mon-Oncle” will be greatly missed by his many loving nieces and nephews. To Glen, Guy, Lynn, and Lynda-Thank you for your many caring visits and phone calls. To Rick and Molly, as well as Gerald, thank you for your caring support.

Lucien treasured his special relationship with his nephew Danny Pilon, who was always there whenever he was needed. Danny, along with Heather, Logan, and Lacey, always made him feel welcome and included him in their home and at family gatherings and holidays. Danny, you were truly his “Chum”.

Lucien was born in Chelmsford on the family farm. At around two years of age, his family relocated to Chapleau, which became his lifelong home and the place where he formed many lasting friendships.

He and his brothers loved the bush-hunting, fishing, and spending time on the beautiful Chapleau River. Hockey was his sport for many years.

At the age of 15, Lucien began working for CPR in the yard and car barn, where he remained for nearly 40 years, faithfully working the midnight shift. By day, he pursued many entrepreneurial ventures, including bear hunts, two very successful tourist operations, a motel, an ice cream shop, a sub shop, cabin rental units, and several other businesses. He always seemed to have a new adventure in the works for himself and his brother Gerry to take on.

Lucien was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Church for over 80 years and was a man of deep and abiding faith. He was gracious, honest, generous, and kind. For many years, he quietly helped members of the community without seeking recognition or praise. He believed deeply in helping those going through difficult times and in the importance of compassion and humanity.

Lucien will always be cherished, loved, and greatly missed. His stories and his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Friends are invited to visit at the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday March 7, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. until time of the Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Ben Nshikita officiating.

Memorial donations made to the Sacred Heart Church would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa