Ladies Curling Standings – March 3rd

|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|11
|14
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|10
|13
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|10
|14
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|10
|14
|AMOS, Tracy
|3
|9
|14
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|3
|9
|14
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|7
|8
|14
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|8
|14
|SZEKELY, Annik
|7
|8
|14
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|10
|7
|13
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|11
|6
|14
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|12
|4
|14
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|2
|13
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|1
|14
|COE, Melanie
|15
|0
|13
Game Schedule for Tuesday, March 10th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|CHIUPKA
|SMOTH-MORIN
|BUSSINEAU
|SPENCER
|MICHALCEWICZ
|BUSSINEAU
|TREMBLAY
|TAVELLA
|8:00 pm
|COE
|SZEKELY
|BONITZKE
|LESCHISHIN
|SWITZER
|PARSONS
|BYE:
|AMOS
