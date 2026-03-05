Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – March 3rd

BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 11 14
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 10 13
MATHIAS, Danette 2 10 14
SPENCER, Diane 2 10 14
AMOS, Tracy 3 9 14
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 3 9 14
LESCHISHIN, Barb 7 8 14
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 8 14
SZEKELY, Annik 7 8 14
TAVELLA, Debbie 10 7 13
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 11 6 14
CHIUPKA, Lorna 12 4 14
SWITZER, Anya 13 2 13
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 1 14
COE, Melanie 15 0 13

Game Schedule for Tuesday, March 10th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm CHIUPKA SMOTH-MORIN BUSSINEAU SPENCER
MICHALCEWICZ BUSSINEAU TREMBLAY TAVELLA
8:00 pm COE SZEKELY BONITZKE
LESCHISHIN SWITZER PARSONS
BYE: AMOS
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*