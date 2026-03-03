Tuesday Morning News – March 3

Weather:
|Today
|Becoming cloudy this morning. A few flurries beginning late this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -8. Wind chill near -10.
Road Conditions:
- If you ever played with Tonka trucks and wanted to do that as an adult. The Township of Chapleau is auctioning off their 1991 Champion 740A grader.
- Congratulations to Canadian Tire – Wawa. They have earned the 3rd place for Performance Excellence!
