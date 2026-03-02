Split the Pot Lottery “Marches Into Gold”

Split the Pot Lottery, Ontario’s charitable lottery supporting 84 hospital and healthcare foundations (including the Lady Dunn Health Centre), is launching its most gold-filled month yet. The March campaign brings the luck of the Irish to players across the province with 3,000+ prizes, a doubled Early Bird cash prize of $50,000, and a guaranteed minimum $500,000 Grand Prize Jackpot Payout.

“Split the Pot is designed to be a win-win,” said a Split the Pot spokesperson. “Players get exciting chances to win while helping hospital foundations fund urgent equipment, programs, and patient care in communities across Ontario.”

To kick off March, Split the Pot has nearly doubled its first Early Bird prize. One lucky ticket holder will win:

$50,000 CASH. Players who buy early are entered for weekly Early Bird draws, with deadlines each Wednesday at 11:59 PM (ET).

March 2026 will award more than 3,000 prizes, making it the biggest winner count in Split the Pot Lottery history.

“Raining Gold”: 3,000 Bonus Split the Pot Tickets

As the third Early Bird prize, Split the Pot will award 3,000 BONUS Split the Pot tickets. Each bonus ticket gives recipients an additional entry into the Grand Prize draw — a golden second chance for thousands of players.

The March Grand Prize features a Guaranteed Jackpot Payout starting at a minimum of $500,000 and growing throughout the month as more tickets are sold. At campaign end, 13 Grand Prize winners will share the final Jackpot Payout:

1 winner receives 60%

2 winners split 20%

10 winners split 20%

Key Dates – March 2026

Launch: February 26, 2026

Early Bird 1: Deadline March 4 (11:59 PM ET) • Draw March 5 • 1 winner of $50,000 cash

Early Bird 2: Deadline March 11 (11:59 PM ET) • Draw March 12 • 2 winners of $5,000 cash

Early Bird 3: Deadline March 18 (11:59 PM ET) • Draw March 19 • 3,000 bonus ticket winners

Grand Prize: Deadline March 25 (11:59 PM ET) • Draw March 26 • 13 winners share the Jackpot Payout

Tickets are available online at splitthepot.ca or by phone at 1-833-804-6262

About Split the Pot Lottery

Split the Pot Lottery is Ontario’s collaborative hospital fundraising lottery, supporting 84 participating hospital and healthcare foundations. Proceeds help fund life-saving equipment and vital patient care across Ontario.

Lottery Licence: RAF#1494020. Must be 18+ to play. Play responsibly. For problem gambling support, contact the Ontario Gambling Helpline at 1-866-531-2600 or visit www.connexontario.ca.