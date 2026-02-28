Weather:
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High -11. Wind chill -29 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -29. Wind chill -22 this evening and -34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Roads:
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the hockey and curling today at the MMCC!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN - February 28, 2026
- Saturday Morning News – February 28 - February 28, 2026
- Hwy 17 (Marathon – Nipigon) OPEN - February 28, 2026