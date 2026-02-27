Wawa Winter Classic – Games Schedule

|Friday
|5:00 – 6:00
|Wawa Travellers White
|Wawa Travellers Blue
|Saturday
|9:00 – 10:00
|Wawa Travellers Blue
|Chapleau
|11:30 – 12:30
|Wawa Travellers White
|Chapleau
|12:30 – 2:00
|U18 AA Northern Selects
|U18 AA Soo Jr. Greyhounds
|2:30 – 3:30
|Wawa Travellers Blue
|Chapleau
|3:30 – 5:00
|U18 AA Northern Selects
|U18 AA Soo Jr. Greyhounds
|5:00 – 6:00
|Wawa Travellers White
|Wawa Travellers Blue
|06:30
|Skills Competition
|Sunday
|Semi-finals
|9:30 – 10:30
|2nd
|3rd
|Finals
|12:00 – 1:00
|1st
|SF Winner
