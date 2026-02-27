Breaking News

Wawa Winter Classic – Games Schedule

Friday
5:00 – 6:00 Wawa Travellers White Wawa Travellers Blue
Saturday
9:00 – 10:00 Wawa Travellers Blue Chapleau
11:30 – 12:30 Wawa Travellers White Chapleau
12:30 – 2:00 U18 AA Northern Selects U18 AA Soo Jr. Greyhounds
2:30 – 3:30 Wawa Travellers Blue Chapleau
3:30 – 5:00 U18 AA Northern Selects U18 AA Soo Jr. Greyhounds
5:00 – 6:00 Wawa Travellers White Wawa Travellers Blue
06:30 Skills Competition
Sunday
Semi-finals
9:30 – 10:30 2nd 3rd
Finals
12:00 – 1:00 1st SF Winner
