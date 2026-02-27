Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings of February 26

Team Rank Wins G.P.
Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 10 12
BUCKELL, Chris 2 9 12
FAHRER, Tom 2 9 12
MORRISON, Matthew 4 7 11
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 6 12
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 6 12
DUGGAN, Sarah 7 5 11
HALL, Dave 7 5 11
HALL, Spencer 7 5 11
GLOVER, Justine 10 5 13
HUFF, Amanda 10 4 12
DERESKI, Daryl 12 3 11
RAINVILLE, Heather 12 3 12

Game Schedule for Thursday, March 5th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
TREMBLAY GLOVER DUGGAN 8
LESCHISHIN HUFF DERESKI
D. HAA MORRISON FAHRER
S. HALL RAINVILLE TERRIS
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*