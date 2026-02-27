Mixed Curling Standings of February 26

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|10
|12
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|9
|12
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|9
|12
|MORRISON, Matthew
|4
|7
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|6
|12
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|6
|12
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|7
|5
|11
|HALL, Dave
|7
|5
|11
|HALL, Spencer
|7
|5
|11
|GLOVER, Justine
|10
|5
|13
|HUFF, Amanda
|10
|4
|12
|DERESKI, Daryl
|12
|3
|11
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|12
|3
|12
Game Schedule for Thursday, March 5th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|TREMBLAY
|GLOVER
|DUGGAN
|8
|LESCHISHIN
|HUFF
|DERESKI
|D. HAA
|MORRISON
|FAHRER
|S. HALL
|RAINVILLE
|TERRIS
