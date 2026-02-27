Breaking News

2026 Triples Curling Funspeil

Saturday

11:00 a.m.

 Ice
1 Fahrer vs McCoy
2 Dereski vs Tremblay
3 Leschishin vs Thunder Cats (Marcie)
4 Zagar vs Turkraken (Morrison)
12:30 p.m. Team TS (Tom) vs Culhane
ST’s (Spencer) vs Opato
Las Chicas (Fenlon) vs Klockars

 

All regular Funspeil Game limite4d to 1 1/2 hours maximum.

Winner (3) points, Tie (2) points, Participate (1) point + (1) Point for each end won
Ties after Regular Round Robins (1) unswept rock

