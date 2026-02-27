2026 Triples Curling Funspeil

|Saturday
11:00 a.m.
|Ice
|1
|Fahrer
|vs
|McCoy
|2
|Dereski
|vs
|Tremblay
|3
|Leschishin
|vs
|Thunder Cats (Marcie)
|4
|Zagar
|vs
|Turkraken (Morrison)
|12:30 p.m.
|Team TS (Tom)
|vs
|Culhane
|ST’s (Spencer)
|vs
|Opato
|Las Chicas (Fenlon)
|vs
|Klockars
All regular Funspeil Game limite4d to 1 1/2 hours maximum.
Winner (3) points, Tie (2) points, Participate (1) point + (1) Point for each end won
Ties after Regular Round Robins (1) unswept rock
