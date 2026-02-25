Superior East CFDC Celebrates Over $30 Million in Loans

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation (SECFDC) is a non-profit organization offering small business and regional community economic development services to the Superior East region. It is led by a volunteer Board of Directors consisting of individuals that reside throughout the Superior East region. The SECFDC provides small business financing for existing local businesses and for individuals looking to start up or purchase a business within the region. Loans are available up to $750,000 and there are several special loan products to choose from.

For the 2025 year the Superior East CFDC approved a grand total of $2,002,333 in local and regional loans. These loans impacted 46 jobs in the region. A total of $926,201 was also leveraged from other sources. Superior East has been in operation for over 36 years and since this time it has disbursed 741 loans within the region for a total of $31,279,066. These loans served to create or maintain 3,077 jobs. Leveraged funds over the years total $28,312,355.

The Community Development Fund offers up to $2,000 in non-repayable funding to local non-profit organizations to assist with their community economic development projects. During the 2025 year the Board approved $23,832 in CD Funds which also leveraged $592,110 in funds from other sources. Funds are limited and are approved on a first come, first serve basis. Please contact Heidi Trudeau for more information at: [email protected].

New to Superior East CFDC is the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP) which offers Permanent Residence (PR) to skilled workers who wish to work and settle in the region. Superior East is looking for employers in the region who are interested in getting designated under this program. For more information on the program and to inquire about getting designated, please contact Stephen Dufour at: [email protected].

If interested in applying for any of the loan programs, contact Tracy Amos at: [email protected] or Cathy Ward at: [email protected]. All program applications are available in both official languages on the website at: www.superioreastcfdc.ca. Or drop by the office located at 14 Ganley Street in Wawa. For any general inquiries please contact Margaret Davidson at: [email protected] or call: (705) 856-1105 or toll free at 1-800-387-5776, ext. 221.

The Superior East CFDC is supported by FedNor.