Tenaris Commits an additional $78,500 to Support HSCDSB STEAM Lab Programming

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) is proud to announce a generous investment of $78,500 from Tenaris in support of programming at the Board’s STEAM Lab.

The HSCDSB STEAM Lab is a safe, innovative, and inclusive learning environment that extends education beyond the traditional classroom. Students and classes visit the Lab to participate in exciting, challenging, and authentic learning experiences connected to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Mathematics, and Indigenous Culture and Art.

Through hands-on activities and experiential learning, the STEAM Lab inspires curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking—helping students develop the skills they need to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Over the years, Tenaris has been an invaluable partner in the development and growth of the Board’s STEAM Lab. Its ongoing generosity has enabled students across the HSCDSB to deepen their understanding of STEAM education while exploring innovative technologies and creative problem-solving opportunities.

This latest commitment of $78,500 will further enhance programming opportunities and ensure students continue to benefit from meaningful, future-focused learning experiences.

“We’ve partnered with the school board since 2023, contributing more than $400,000 to expand student learning opportunities. This year’s contributions increase access to the STEAM lab and support students with additional class time. Investing in STEM education builds real‑world skills and curiosity in fields that are vital to Canada”, said Martín Castro, President of Tenaris in Canada.

“We are incredibly grateful for Tenaris’ continued partnership and belief in the power of STEAM education,” said Fil Lettieri, Director of Education at the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board. “Their generosity directly impacts our students, providing them with engaging, hands-on learning opportunities that spark innovation, build confidence, and help prepare them to lead in an ever-evolving world. On behalf of the HSCDSB, I would like to sincerely thank Tenaris for their ongoing support of our STEAM Lab.”

HSCDSB is blessed to have such a valued community partner. Together, we continue to create dynamic learning environments that empower students and strengthen our communities.