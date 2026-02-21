Safety Reminder: Keep Children Off Snowbanks Near Power Lines

Editor’s Note: Although this is from the SSM PUC Services, it is applicable here.

PUC Services Inc. is urging parents and caregivers to keep children away from snowbanks that form under power lines. As challenging winter conditions continue to bring an exceptional amount of snow, these large snowbanks can elevate children to a height where they are dangerously close to live power lines.

“Snowbanks may look harmless, but climbing them can bring children far too close to overhead power lines,” said Ryan Palahnuk, Supervisor, Line Operations, PUC Services Inc. “You don’t need to touch a line to be seriously hurt; electricity can ‘arc’ through the air if you get too close, reducing the safe distance and creating a real risk of severe injury or worse.”

Residents and businesses are also reminded not to pile cleared snow beneath overhead power lines. Light, naturally fallen snow is fine, but intentionally creating large snowbanks in these areas can increase the risk of electrical hazards.

Safety Tips for Families

Keep children off snowbanks near power lines and maintain a minimum distance of at least three metres (10 feet) between a person’s body and any overhead line. When a child is standing on a snowbank, their height and arm’s reach reduce that clearance, making it essential to follow Electrical Safety Authority guidance.

Remind children to play in designated safe areas away from roads and electrical equipment.

Avoid piling large amounts of snow underneath power lines.

Report any snowbanks that are too close to power lines to PUC immediately at 705-759- 6500 (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or 705-759-6555 (after hours/emergencies). You can also submit a tip on the MyPUC App with additional information that will help our crews.