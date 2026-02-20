Wawa student demonstrates her leadership on the CSC Nouvelon Student Senate

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to highlight the exceptional commitment of Havana Thibodeau‑Bello, a grade 11 student at École secondaire Saint‑Joseph (Wawa), who is serving this year as Prime Minister of her school’s Student Parliament. In addition to her local responsibilities, she also sits on the CSC Nouvelon Student Senate where she actively contributes to discussions and initiatives led by the Board’s young francophone leaders.

“I feel privileged to be part of the Student Senate because it allows me to represent the students of my school and my community,” explains Havana Thibodeau‑Bello. “I enjoy participating in discussions with other young leaders and hearing their ideas, which are always inspiring and catalysts for change. I am proud to work as part of a team to make a positive difference within the francophone school community.”

Through her leadership, vision, and commitment to school and community life, Havana embodies the values of responsibility, collaboration, and civic engagement that lie at the heart of the education offered in CSC Nouvelon schools. École secondaire Saint‑Joseph congratulates Havana on her involvement and thanks her for helping give a strong and inspiring voice to francophone students in Northern Ontario.