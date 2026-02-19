The Boob Bus is Back!

Breaking News

The Wawa Family Health Team & Lady Dunn Health Centre are happy to announce the 2nd date for ‘The Boob Bus – Free Transportation for Breast Screening on March 5, 2026

The bus will depart from 3 Chris Simon Drive (MMCC), Wawa at 7:30 a.m. to Sault Area Hospital. Returning to Wawa, deeparting from Sault Area Hospital at 4:30 p.m.

There are 25 appointments available. Open to Community Members located in Dubreuilville, Hawk Junction, Michipicoten First Nation, Missanabie, Wawa, and White River. Please contact Katherine or Shelley by calling 705-856-1313 to secure your seat on the bus!

Special thank you to North Eat Regional Cancer Program and Sault Area Hospital for their contributions to making this happen.

