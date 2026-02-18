Wednesday Morning News – February 18

Weather:

Today Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this morning. High -4. Wind chill -19 this morning and -2 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low. Tonight Periods of snow and local blowing snow ending overnight then cloudy with 30% chance of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill -12 this evening and -18 overnight.

Roads:

At 8:45 a.m. the highway was reopened. A serious collision on Hy 17 east of Sault Ste. Marie has closed the highway in both directions at Waltonen Road – Plummer Additional Twp (S), Bruce Mines at 7:03 a.m.. From OPP “Highway 17 is fully closed in both directions from Highway 638 in Bruce Mines to Duff Road. Passenger vehicles can detour using Duff Road and Cloudslee Road. There is no detour for commercial vehicles. One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries follow a collision involving a pickup truck and a transport truck. Updates to follow.”

New Tidbits: