Saint-Joseph School receives donation from Wildwood Bakehouse

Saint Joseph School recently received a generous monetary donation of $350 from the local business Wildwood Bakehouse, and I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for this remarkable act of generosity.

Mrs. Shannon Turmelle chose to support the environmental club at Saint Joseph School because she strongly believes in the importance of teaching young people about gardening, healthy eating habits, and caring for the natural world.

Thanks to her support, students will soon have access to a classroom greenhouse. This space will allow them to grow vegetables and microgreens while meaningfully enriching their learning in science. They will have the opportunity to observe, experiment, and connect with nature in a hands‑on and engaging way.

This thoughtful contribution will have a lasting impact on our students, and we are excited to bring this wonderful project to life.

On behalf of the entire Saint Joseph School team, thank you for this generous and deeply appreciated gesture.