OKMANAS, Louis ‘Lou’

It is with deep sadness, the family announces the peaceful passing of Lou on February 13, 2026 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 91. Born in Lithuania in 1935, he left this world with courage, faith and dignity to join Our Heavenly Father. Lou was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, who dedicated 35 years of distinguished service with the Ontario Provincial Police. Initially stationed in Elliot Lake, he would transfer through Wawa, his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Toronto and finally conclude his eminent career as Detective Inspector in Kingston, Ontario.

Beloved husband of Gayle Okmanas (nee Keatley) for 67 wonderful years. Loving father of Lori Eaton (Todd) and Lynda Grande (Tony). Cherished grandfather of Darryl (Angie), Rebecca (Ryan), Nicholas (Kendrah), Liam (Jessica), and Avery and great-grandfather of Cohen, Wells, Leo, and Atlas. Dear brother of Sigis (nephews Peter, Rimas) and the late Arnold (Marian).

Beyond his professional life, he embraced the simple joys that defined him. He was an avid sailor who found peace on the open water, a passionate fisherman who cherished early mornings in the cove teaching his grandchildren to fish, an ardent reader and a gifted woodcarver whose creations reflected both patience and artistry.

Lou was a proud life member of the Oddfellows Lodge, embodying the spirit of generosity, friendship, love, truth and charity. His dedication to community was also evident through his active involvement in his church, St. John’s Anglican in Waupoos, where his presence and leadership were deeply valued. He further contributed his time and wisdom while serving on The Correctional Services Board in Picton.

In quieter moments, he could often be found cheering on his beloved Toronto Blue Jays, a pastime that brought him great enjoyment.

Lou’s steadfast devotion to his family and friends was apparent through every touch, communication and prayer.

“May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

The rains fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hands.”

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all those caregivers in Picton and Whitby who with gentle hands and the kindest of words provided daily support to Lou. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team. A tender smile and a light touch afforded him the greatest of comfort.

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society or charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.armstrongfh.ca