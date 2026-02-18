DOUCETTE, Patricia Lynn (née Bjarnason)

March 8, 1952 – January 27, 2026

It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia Doucette announces her passing. She lost her 20 year battle with cancer with strength and grace.

Born in Wawa, Ontario and lived in Balmertown, Ontario until the family moved to Merritt, BC in 1969, where she graduated and then came to Prince George to take nursing. She married Roy and had 2 sons, D’arcy and Darryl who she loved more than anything.

Pat was a caregiver from a young age, starting with her siblings. She worked at Prince George Regional Hospital in the pediatric ward and then completed her career in home care nursing.

In 2003 she and Roy moved to Ashcroft, BC. She finally grew the garden she always wanted with lots of vegetables and flowers. She volunteered and enjoyed golfing and curling.

Predeceased by her father and left to grieve is her husband of 53 years Roy Doucette, her sons D’arcy and Darryl, her grandchildren Isaiah, Isaac and Gabrielle and her mother, Laura Bjarnason. As well as her siblings Bob (Sharon) Alda, Tracy (Bill) and Jody (Ed) and many nieces, nephews and friends .

There will be a memorial at a later date in Ashcroft. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

We will cherish the beautiful memories. You may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts