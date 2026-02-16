PM Carney announces new Chief Trade Negotiator to the United States

February 16, 2026

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that the Honourable Janice Charette has been appointed as the next Chief Trade Negotiator to the United States.

Ms. Charette brings four decades of experience across public policy and diplomacy. She has served at the highest levels of Canada’s public service, including twice as the Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet. She has also represented Canada’s interests abroad, including as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Working closely with the Ambassador of Canada to the United States, Mark Wiseman, Ms. Charette will act as a senior advisor to the Prime Minister and the Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Dominic LeBlanc, on the upcoming Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) trade review and strengthening the trade and investment relationship between Canada and the United States.

The Prime Minister extends his deep gratitude to Kirsten Hillman for her immense contributions as Canada’s Chief Trade Negotiator, in addition to her responsibilities as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States. Ambassador Hillman has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests and promoted a stronger future for Canadian workers.