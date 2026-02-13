Thank you from the Dumonts

Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Community Members,

We want to express our deepest gratitude for the love and compassion you have shown our girls after the devastating fire that took their home, their belongings, and their two beloved cats, Charles and Henry.

A very special thank you to our WVFD as they tried their best to save what meant the most. To Joey and Brooke from AJ’s, thank you for supporting the girls in so many ways when your whole world could have came crashing down as well.

In a single moment, so much was lost. The heartbreak of losing not only their home but also their cherished pets has been overwhelming. Those cats were part of their family, and their absence will be deeply felt every single day.

Yet even in the midst of such sorrow, your kindness has been a light in the darkness. Your donations, meals, clothing, gift cards, prayers, messages, and countless acts of support have reminded the girls that they are surrounded by a community that cares deeply for them.

While nothing can replace what was lost, your generosity has given them comfort and hope as they begin to navigate this step in their life. More importantly, you have shown them that they are not alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing beside them, for lifting them up, and for being the kind of community that shows up when it matters most.

With sincere gratitude

Rene and Cindy Dumont