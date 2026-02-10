BOUCHARD, Armande (nee Lépine)

At the age of 94 years, passed away, leaving behind a legacy rooted in faith, devotion, and unwavering love for her family.

Born in Mont‑Laurier, Québec, she was the cherished daughter of Armand Lépine and Ludivine Tourangeau, and was lovingly raised as well by her stepmother, Louise Papineau. Armande was the beloved sister of André, Jeanne d’Arc, Jacques, Paul, Antoine, Madeleine, Françoise and Claudette, all of whom predeceased her. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her long and meaningful life.

Deeply devoted to both her family and to God, Armande lived a life defined by generosity, resilience, and quiet strength. She devoted several decades of her life to the Sacred Heart Church in Chapleau, where she served as choir director and lead singer. She also restored the church’s statues and created a Christmas nativity scene, leaving a lasting imprint on the parish

community she cherished so deeply. As a member of the Daughters of Isabella since the founding of the local circle, she remained, in her later years, a dedicated participant in the Chapter of the Sick, offering prayers for those living in suffering.

Armande was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, with whom she shared many years of partnership and love. Together, they raised twelve children: Germain (deceased), Marie (deceased), Solange (Jean Louis Richard), Raymonde (Léo Boucher), Claudine (Robert Liberty), Ginette, Jasmine (Yves Sabourin), Alain, Lise (Michel Venne), Nicole (Maurice Boudreault), René (Kathleen), and Linda (Martin Berzel). Her family continued to grow across generations, and she took great pride in each new life added to the circle. She is survived by 17 grandchildren, 28 great‑grandchildren, and 6 great‑great‑grandchildren, all of whom carry forward her spirit, her values, and her love.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Father Ben, the nursing staff, the PSWs, support services staff, the activation department, her special friends, Dr. Kendra Saari and Dr. Steven Saari for the attention, love, and exceptional care they provided during her stay at the Bignucolo Residence.

Friends are invited to visit at the Sacred Heart Church on Sunday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial mass will take place on Monday February 16, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ben Nshikita officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chapleau General Hospital Foundation – Path to Comfort (Bed Fundraising) or to the Sacred Heart Church would be greatly appreciated.

Her presence will be deeply missed, but her influence will remain—woven into the lives of all who knew her.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa

Âgée de 94 ans, elle s’est éteinte, laissant derrière elle un héritage profondément enraciné dans la foi, le dévouement et un amour indéfectible pour sa famille.

Née à Mont‑Laurier, au Québec, elle était la fille chérie d’Armand Lépine et de Ludivine Tourangeau, et fut également tendrement élevée par sa belle‑mère, Louise Papineau. Armande était la sœur bien‑aimée d’André, Jeanne d’Arc, Jacques, Paul, Antoine, Madeleine, Françoise et Claudette, tous décédés avant elle. Le souvenir de chacun d’eux est demeuré vivant dans son cœur tout au long de sa longue vie.

Profondément dévouée à sa famille et à Dieu, Armande a mené une vie marquée par la générosité, la résilience et une force tranquille. Elle a consacré plusieurs décennies de sa vie à l’église Sacré‑Cœur de Chapleau, où elle a servi comme cheffe de chœur et chanteuse principale. Elle a également restauré les statues de l’église et créé une crèche de Noël, laissant une empreinte durable dans la communauté paroissiale qu’elle chérissait tant. Membre des Filles d’Isabelle depuis la fondation du cercle local, elle est demeurée, dans ses dernières années, une participante dévouée du Chapitre des Malades, offrant des prières pour ceux vivant dans la souffrance.

Armande a été précédée dans la mort par son époux, Raymond, avec qui elle a partagé de nombreuses années d’amour et de complicité. Ensemble, fils ont élevé douze enfants : Germain (décédé), Marie (décédée), Solange (Jean Louis Richard), Raymonde (Léo Boucher), Claudine (Robert Liberty), Ginette, Jasmine (Yves Sabourin), Alain, Lise (Michel Venne), Nicole (Maurice Boudreault), René (Kathleen) et Linda (Martin Berzel). Sa famille s’est agrandie au fil des générations, et elle était fière de chaque nouvelle vie accueillie dans le cercle familial. Elle laisse dans le deuil 17 petits‑enfants, 28 arrière‑petits‑enfants et 6 arrière‑arrière‑petits‑enfants, qui perpétuent tous son esprit, ses valeurs et son amour.

La famille tient à exprimer sa profonde gratitude au père Ben, au personnel infirmier, aux préposés aux soins, au personnel d’entretien, au département d’activation, à ses amies et amis proches, ainsi qu’aux docteurs Kendra Saari et Steven Saari, pour l’attention, l’affection et les soins exceptionnels prodigués durant son séjour à la Résidence Bignucolo.

Une visite aura lieu à l’église Sacré-Cœur le dimanche soir, de 18 h 30 à 20 h. Une messe commémorative sera célébrée le lundi 16 février 2026 à 11 h, sous la présidence du Révérend Ben Nshikita.

En guise de sympathie, des dons à la Fondation de l’Hôpital Général de Chapleau — Path to Comfort (collecte de fonds pour les lits) ou à l’église Sacré‑Cœur seraient grandement appréciés.

Sa présence nous manquera profondément, mais son influence demeurera — tissée dans la vie de toutes celles et tous ceux qui l’ont connue.

Les arrangements funéraires ont été confiés à la Maison funéraire Kerry, Wawa.